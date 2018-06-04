Solvay in agreement with RUAG to supply MTM 46 next generation launcher programs

For space launcher programs of US and Europe Solvay which is an out-of-autoclave technology leader is going to supply RUAG advanced structural MTM 46 composite products so that it can manufacture large integrated structural components including stage and payload adapters, payload fairings and separation and dispensers systems on next generation launchers.
MTM 46 is a high performance, out-of-autoclave toughened epoxy resin system that meets space agencies requirements and can be used in light and stiff sandwich structures.
The out-of-autoclave tech provides material solutions that enable its customers in automotive, aerospace and other demanding industries to design, develop and manufacture high performance, high quality and complex composite structures.
Mr Marc Doyle, Executive Vice-President Aerospace Business Line, Solvay Composite Materials commented,”RUAG Space is the leading supplier of composite payload fairings and is an expert in out-of-autoclave manufacture. They selected Solvay’s structural composites to produce cost-effective, high performance structural components. We look forward to supporting RUAG’s operations out of Decatur, Alabama, USA and Emmen, Switzerland as they further contribute to space transportation”.
Solvay materials combine industrial materials businesses and Cytec aerospace materials which includes resin systems, prepregs, surfacing and adhesive films, textiles, carbon fiber, vacuum bagging consumables and tooling.