Sonoco Alcore introduces new EcoSPAN core for Textiles at ITMA

Brussels, Belgium – Sonoco Alcore will debut Sonoco’s new, patented EcoSPAN™ engineered textile cores to global manufacturers at the upcoming ITMA show, 20-26 June in Barcelona, Spain. Sonoco’s EcoSPAN technology creates a tailored friction surface to drive optimal performance in the demanding realm of Spandex yarn production.

Unlike current Spandex yarn cores that use a film-based material on the outer surface, which creates friction-driven transfer problems and minimizes the ability for customization, EcoSPAN cores use a patented, customizable, aqueous coating, eliminating the need for additional film materials on the outer surface.

This makes EcoSPAN cores 100 percent recyclable – meaning they can be reclaimed and recycled at mills that can accept cores, making them a more sustainable option than comparable cores.

“With EcoSPAN, we have the unique capability to customize the friction performance of the core surface to match each of our customers’ unique requirements,” said Ismael Hernandez, Sonoco Global Technology–Textiles. “And because our surface properties can be tailored so finely, we’re able to create a much more efficient transfer environment that improves string-up and overall operational efficiency – resulting in increased speed, throughput, productivity and profitability, all while considering environmental concerns.”