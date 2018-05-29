Spandex, a revolutionary Lycra fiber celebrating 60 years of innovation

Spandex fiber from Lycra is now celebrating 60 years of innovation which revolutionized the fashion industry. Lycra fiber provided functionality, enduring comfort, proper fit and flexibility to move freely that rubber threads lacked.
The owner of Lycra, Invista said, “What began six decades ago as a single elastic fiber renowned for its ability to stretch and snap back to its original shape, time after time and wash after wash has evolved into a portfolio of over 200 differentiated fibres designed to meet a wide variety of consumer needs. Each one is engineered to improve fabric aesthetics and add lasting performance benefits that continue to drive sales for leading apparel brands and retailers around the globe”.
According to Mr Dave Trerotola, President Invista Apparel, Invista Apparel will be celebrating its rich heritage throughout 2018 and that they envisage a future brimming with innovation in products with enhanced fabric functionality.
Lycra fiber has stimulated the development of sportswear, shapewear, stretch denim and athleisure and is nearly found in every apparel segment, including activewear, denim, ready to wear, underwear, lingerie, socks, hosiery and swimwear.