SPESA to host advancements in manufacturing technologies conference in conjunction with Techtextil North America

Raleigh, NC – December 17, 2018 – Techtextil North America announced today that SPESA (Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas) will hold its Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday, February 27th, in conjunction with the show’s 2019 edition.

Since 2010, SPESA has hosted the Advancements Conference, which offers its attendees the opportunity to learn about the current and future state of the sewn products industry from leaders on the frontline of manufacturing. The one-day event will be organized into three panel discussions that address the top areas of technology advancements in manufacturing today, including microfactories, automation, and software connectivity.

“Every major manufacturer, brand, and retailer that touches the textile industry is talking about speed-to-market, reshoring, quality control, and improving supply chains,” said Michael McDonald, Executive Director of SPESA. “The Advancements Conference allows us to tackle these topics with the best experts in the industry. We’re very excited about February and the opportunity to gather insights about the major changes impacting manufacturing today.”

The co-location will provide attendees of both events access to the Techtextil North America exhibit hall, with exhibiting companies like Morgan Tecnica Spa, Apjet, Inc., Carr Textile, brrr°, Zund and more. Badge holders will also have the ability to register for Techtextil North America’s paid Symposium, including a session on Industry 4.0, which will discuss the barriers, solutions, and current trends of automation and data exchange in moving towards a smart textile supply chain, featuring SPESA board member Dr. Mike Fralix of [TC]2. SPESA will also provide its conference attendees the opportunity to attend Techtextil North America’s Reception and Tours at NCSU, on the evening of Wednesday, February 27th, 2019.

“We believe that this co-location furthers the relationship between the technical textile and sewn products industries,” said Kristy Meade, Show Director for Technical Shows: Textiles, Sewn Products, Equipment and Technology at Messe Frankfurt, Inc. “As these two industries continue to evolve and innovate, the companies in each face similar challenges, and the solutions are increasingly dependent on collaboration and the incorporation of new technologies and processes throughout the supply chain.”

Techtextil North America is where manufacturers, suppliers, service providers and industry professionals come together for three days of networking, education & innovation. For more information and to register for the upcoming edition of Techtextil North America, February 26-28, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina, please visit www.techtextilna.com.