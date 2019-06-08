SPGPrints and Xaar to showcase their latest dye sublimation innovations at ITMA 2019

Boxmeer, Netherlands, 06 June 2019:

A technology collaboration between SPGPrints and Xaar will be showcased to a select group of visitors at ITMA 2019. The invitation-only event on the SPGPrints stand (H3-B203) will focus on a technical demonstration of the latest innovations in single pass dye-sublimation printing, giving guests a sneak preview of the new Xaar 5601 printhead together with the waterborne sublimation inks that SPGPrints created specifically for this printhead.

The dye-sublimation transfer printing process on polyester and other synthetic fabrics enables textile printing companies to print more efficiently with less ink while producing higher levels of colour density for maximum impact. In addition, the Xaar 5601 sets new standards in digital textile printing thanks to Xaar’s unique technologies – AcuDrp Technology and TF Technology ink recirculation – which ensure outstanding colour uniformity and repeatability as well as exceptional print quality.