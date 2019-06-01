Seeing is believing: second generation PIKE® at ITMA

Experience the latest innovations in engraving, digital & rotary screen printing machinery



At ITMA 2019, the SPGPrints® stand will be the place where you’ll be able to find All You Need In Printing. Whether you choose for conventional or digital printing or are looking for screen engraving equipment, SPGPrints can deliver you the machinery and consumables that help you produce the best quality with the lowest total cost of ownership. Ready to transform your printing business? Visit the SPGPrints stand B203 in Hall 3 at ITMA and see how, SPGPrints innovative solutions can help you excel.

Your digital textile printing journey starts at ITMA 2019. For printing companies who are ready to embark on a digital textile printing journey, a visit to ITMA Barcelona 2019 will definitely be worthwhile. With over 75 years of experience in the textile printing industry, the SPGPrints can provide you with fitting advice at SPGPrints stand. And the SPGPrints understand: seeing is believing. That’s why the SPGPrints will be giving live demonstrations of SPGPrints second generation PIKE® single-pass digital textile printing machine printing on viscose fabric with reactive inks. Based on the PIKE’s established image quality performance combining the industry’s highest resolution of 1200 dpi with the smallest droplets and lowest ink consumption, you can now come and see the new PIKE printing at considerably higher speeds than before while producing the best deep black blotches ever created in the industry.

Visitors wanting to learn more about SPGPrints world-renowned consumables can visit the unique Experience Center at SPGPrints stand. In the Digital Ink Experience Center, the SPGPrints take you behind the scenes of the development and production of SPGPrints high-quality digital inks and launch two new versions of SPGPrints deep black ultra HD in the Nebula® reactive ink series for Kyocera print heads.

Reinventing screen technology in terms of conventional printing systems, SPGPrints will take the opportunity to showcase its latest generation of the nine color Pegasus EVO rotary screen printing machine at ITMA 2019. SPGPrints invite you to come and learn about the innovative construction and technology yourself and learn how both SPGPrints Pegasus EVO as well as SPGPrints RD8 rotary screen printing machines can help you enhance your printing process. Make sure to visit the Screens Experience Center where SPGPrints will be launching two of the latest, most innovative screen technologies — the new Ortascreen™ and the new Randomscreen™ Eco — exclusively at SPGPrints stand at ITMA 2019.

Boost your printing output by optimizing your engraving processHigh-quality printing output starts with selecting the excellent screens. But a good screen is useless when it’s engraved in a bad way. The BestLEN direct laser engraving machine is the benchmark equipment for engraving high-quality screens for your printing process. At ITMA 2019, you’ll be able to see the BestLEN direct laser engraving machine and learn about the different engraving techniques.

