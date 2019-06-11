New JAVELIN2 and Archer+ technology set to launch at ITMA 2019

In the field of textile printing, innovation is key to maximize potential and stay ahead of the competition. That’s why at SPGPrints, SPGPrints never stop optimizing the technologies. At ITMA Barcelona 2019, therefore, SPGPrints is more than proud to launch the new and improved JAVELIN2 digital textile printer and Archer+ technology. Come see for yourself the astonishing output they can help you deliver.

The JAVELIN2 is ready for the future

SPGPrints well-known JAVELIN digital textile printer has been upgraded to help you receive as much value as possible from digital textile printing. With improved ease of use, an optimized print head cleaning cycle and enhanced ink supply, the JAVELIN2 digital textile printer did not only become more robust, but it also enables faster printing cycles while reducing maintenance costs. Together with the improved Archer+ technology, the JAVELIN2 will help you outperform your competition in no time.

Set new benchmarks for resolution and production capacity with Archer+

To provide both new users as well as existing users with the capability to upgrade their digital printing output, SPGPrints have optimized the Archer print head software. The new Archer+ technology pack enables SPGPrints users to reach new, unrivalled levels of printing resolution and print even the most complex, detailed designs at astonishing quality levels while improving overall print uniformity even at a lower number of passes. Using automated calibration the JAVELIN is capable to print the most challenging designs with lesser passes than ever before. Therefore, the Archer+ technology pack will enable you to increase your capacity and print all designs at a much higher printing speed than ever before. This results in more printed meters per year and thus reducing your cost per linear meter.

Witness the high-quality output of JAVELIN2 and Archer+ for yourself at ITMA 2019

Curious what the new and improved JAVELIN2 and Archer+ technology can do to help your company exceed expectations and outperform the competition? At ITMA Barcelona 2019, live demonstrations of the new JAVELIN2 will be given regularly, so you can see for yourself the astonishing output both technologies can help you deliver. See you in Barcelona!

Ortascreen™ – SPGPrints® reinvents screen technology

In rotary screen textile printing, the type of screen you use is of vital importance for the quality of your output. To help you succeed, SPGPrints® work hard to constantly improve the screen technology. That’s why SPGPrints are more than proud to be launching the most innovative screen technologies yet — the new Ortascreen™ (patent applied) — at ITMA.

Set new benchmarks for quality with Ortascreen™ technology

With the development of the new Ortascreen™, SPGPrints have created a new, innovative screen printing technology aimed at helping you excel. Besides delivering crisp, sharp prints with unique details and fine lines, the Ortascreen™ technology provides unique problem-solving capabilities reducing moire effect and delivering evenness, definition and high-quality halftones.

The Ortascreen™ truly reinvents screen technology at its core as instead of a hexagonal hole it uses an orthogonal hole. As the flow of print paste is the most important parameter for your print quality, the new Ortascreen™ will help you increase your quality levels significantly. With the new Ortascreen™ technology you’ll be able to cost-effectively reach the highest quality levels possible in surface printing.

At SPGPrints stand, SPGPrints provide printing companies that want to learn more about the newest, most innovative technology for screen creation with the unique opportunity to see the amazing quality the Ortascreen™ technology can deliver with their own eyes and also by visiting the unique Screens Experience Center.

Dye Sublimation Innovations

A technology collaboration between SPGPrints and Xaar will be showcased in the invitation-only event on the SPGPrints stand which will focus on a technical demonstration of the latest innovations in single pass dye-sublimation printing, giving guests a sneak preview of the new Xaar 5601 printhead together with the waterborne sublimation inks that SPGPrints created specifically for this printhead.

The dye-sublimation transfer printing process on polyester and other synthetic fabrics enables textile printing companies to print more efficiently with less ink while producing higher levels of colour density for maximum impact. In addition, the Xaar 5601 sets new standards in digital textile printing thanks to Xaar’s unique technologies – AcuDrp Technology and TF Technology ink recirculation – which ensure outstanding colour uniformity and repeatability as well as exceptional print quality.