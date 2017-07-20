SPGPrints digital ink production in Netherlands

SPGPrints, a leader in digital textile printing systems, is expanding its digital ink production facility at its Boxmeer, Netherlands, headquarters. This is the second up gradation in the current year.

Scheduled to open in the final quarter of 2017, the expanded 1,000 sq m production facility is part of a €8 million capital investment program. The expansion will include; new experience center that will be dedicated to driving innovation in the digital textile printing. This new expansion will enable the company to process 10 new positions/shift, which will surely provide an employment boost to the local economy.