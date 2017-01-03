At Heimtextil 2017, SPGPrints will be combining the premiere of its new digital inkjet printer for home textile printing applications, with a special event to celebrate the long, successful relationship it has enjoyed with its textile customers in Pakistan.

For fifty years, SPGPrints has been supplying the textile printing industry in Pakistan, and since 1996, local demand for equipment, consumables, support and consultancy has been provided by SPGPrints Pakistan, in Karachi. During that time, the company has maintained a market leading position in the sector, with hundreds of rotary screen printing machines and more than 20 preprint screen engraving systems installed at leading textile factories across the country.

More recently, SPGPrints Pakistan sold four JAVELIN® digital inkjet printers and the new SPGPrints NEBULA HD inks are being readily taken up by quality-conscious customers.

Special event for Pakistan’s textile printers

To celebrate this long relationship as well as the premiere of the wide-format JAVELIN digital inkjet printer for home textile applications, Pakistan’s textile printers are cordially invited to an exclusive High Tea, from 3.00pm to 7.00pm, 12 January, on the SPGPrints stand, Hall 6, Level 0, Stand B22, Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt-am Main, Germany.

During the event, customers will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of SPGPrints’ 3200mm-wide JAVELIN inkjet printer, specially adapted for home textile applications, and making its global debut at the show.

“With a strong local presence and focus on providing comprehensive printing solutions, SPGPrints is playing a significant role in introducing digital textile printing to this country,” said Salman Hydrie, managing director, SPGPrints Pakistan. “This approach ensures that printers and end-users here enjoy the benefits of the latest technologies to address demands for the shorter runs, faster turnarounds, and streamlined logistics demanded by fashion brands.”

“We are delighted to show our new wide format JAVELIN printer, which will enable bed linens and other home textiles to be printed digitally, opening opportunities for easy design changes, limited editions and even personalised products in that sector.”

“The High Tea will provide an informal setting for conversations with customers as well as a way of better understanding their needs and concerns,” concluded Mr. Hydrie. “Printers who would like to attend the event should register their interest with their local SPGPrints representative.”