Sports brands to go green with Sympatex in winter 2018-19

A large number of sports and outdoor brands will embark on the pat of sustainability with Sympatex Technologies, one of the leading suppliers of high tech functional materials, in winter 2018/19. Brands such as Chiemsee, Rossignol, Billabong, DC Shoes, Pyrenex, Tierra and Woods will focus on 100 %recyclable and climate-neutral Sympatex membrane.

“At the end of 2016, we started to establish a framework for a constructive dialogue based on partnership with the Sympathy Lab where we can foster our exchange with current or potential customers on the topic of ecology. Here, we discuss the first or next steps of sustainability and significantly enhance progress individually,” Dr Rüdiger Fox, CEO of Sympatex Technologies.

“And we can already see initial results: we have a series of new dialogue partners with whom we are currently working to promote the next revolution in the textile industry,” added Fox.

“We have found the ideal partner with the worldwide leading membrane specialist Sympatex who will support us in terms of ecological textiles on the highest functional level,” said Lutz Mai, brand director of Chiemsee. “We will use the environmentally friendly and completely recyclable membrane as of winter 2018/19 in its Defrost clothing line. We are already looking forward to the next winter season and are excited to experience a longstanding and sustainable partnership,” said Mai.