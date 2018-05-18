SSM attended eight exhibitions in four months

In the first four month SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG attended eight exhibitions around the world. In Colombia, Bangladesh, Japan, Russia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey and Pakistan SSM could convince the interested visitors about their solutions for yarn processing and winding.

The exhibitions in Colombia, Bangladesh, Russia, Indonesia and Pakistan took place on joint booths of the SSM representatives. During the shows, SSM met many existing, and also potential new customers that showed interest in their products. Thanks to the great effort and support of the SSM agents the exhibitions have been a great success.

For Japan Yarn Fair and Saigontex, SSM had their own booth with the kind support of their local representatives. There, the main focus was given to the high range of possibilities SSM customers could profit. With final packages, wound on SSM machines, as well as knitted textile samples the visitors could feel the difference.



SSM at ITM

The biggest appearance of SSM was at the ITM in Istanbul, where they combined the sample bobbins & textile (made on the TG30-ETC) with the winding and yarn process machines, such as DP5-T for creating slubs and neps, the XENO-AC for air covered yarns or the XENO winding and doubling machines including DIGICONE® 2 for higher dyeable package densities. Last but not least the PWX-MTC, SSM’s latest machine for rewinding of highly elastic yarns on muffs or hanks, had been showed.

Over all SSM had a successful appearance on the shows around the globe in the first four month and they are looking forward to the exhibitions to come, in order to serve the market with their latest and best solutions for the textile industry.

Until then, detailed information about their textile machines with leading technology is available on SSMs webpage: www.ssm.ch

For further information please contact:

Rieter Machine Works Ltd.

Business Group Components

Silvano Rufo

Head Marketing

T +41 52 208 82 22

F +41 52 208 83 82

silvano.rufo@rieter.com

www.rieter.com

About Rieter

Rieter is the world’s leading supplier of systems for short-staple fiber spinning. Based in Winterthur (Switzerland), the company develops and manufactures machinery, systems and components used to convert natural and manmade fibers and their blends into yarns. Rieter is the only supplier worldwide to cover spinning preparation processes as well as all four end spinning processes currently established on the market. Furthermore, Rieter is a leader in the field of precision winding machines. With 18 manufacturing locations in ten countries, the company employs a global workforce of some 5 250, about 20% of whom are based in Switzerland. Rieter is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol RIEN. www.rieter.com

SSM Textile Machinery, based in Horgen (Switzerland), is a subsidiary of the Rieter Group. SSM is the world’s leading supplier of precision winding machines in the fields of dyeing, weaving and sewing thread preparation and enjoys success in individual segments of filament yarn production. SSM comprises the companies SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG in Horgen and subsidiaries in Italy and China. SSM is represented worldwide in all major markets. www.ssm.ch