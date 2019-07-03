Startup summit for OutDoor by ISPO

ISPO Brandnew, the world’s largest platform for startups in the sporting goods industry, will be expanded: For the first time ever the startup summit “Basecamp of Inspiration” will take place as a part of Europe’s largest outdoor trade fair OutDoor by ISPO in Munich Young enterprises present their brands and products from the outdoor, sports technology and active lifestyle areas to trade visitors in demos designed for a stimulating experience. They also share their visions of the future of the outdoor business in presentations and panels structured around the focus topics sustainability, technology & sports, digitalization & individualization, and health.

Over the past twenty years ISPO Brandnew has recognized promising newcomers from the sports industry and has helped jump-start brands such as GoPro, Maloja and ON Running. Now the “Basecamp of Inspiration” is being emerged out of ISPO Brandnew during OutDoor by ISPO: The startup summit is a platform dedicated to brand experiences for future-oriented trade visitors. 32 selected startup founders invite visitors to discover and experience their products and brands through interactive demos on the conference stage and in networking areas. In selecting the participants, the makers of the Basecamp of Inspiration profit from 20 years of contact and experience with the scene. Selected winners of ISPO Brandnew from previous years as well as several other selected companies that play one of the trend themes will be presenting themselves in the exhibition area. Trade visitors have the opportunity to discover sporting AI concepts, traditional sports in digital format, future-oriented production concepts or sustainable outdoor fashion.



Focus on business in a festival-like atmosphere

The startup summit with its relaxed yet professional atmosphere is designed for networking, knowledge transfer, discussions and business opportunities. The Basecamp area covers over 2,000 square meters: The “Community Campfire” with its relaxed and intensive character will offer providers, trade and corporate visitors, investors and customers a perfect environment for networking. Interested visitors can can join engaging presentations of startups and partners and get inspired by the creative product demonstrations on the “Playground”. In addition to the long-standing ISPO Brandnew supporter YKK, other top-class companies from the outdoor industry were won as partners: For example, adidas Outdoor presents its in-house startup program Base X, while Suunto Movesense presents innovative third-party applications of its award-winning motion sensing solution.