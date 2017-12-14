Stäubli at Domotex 2018 – Flexible and always close to the customer

The world of floor coverings is showing its latest innovations, designs, and technologies at Domotex, this year with a new hall layout. Stäubli, along with its brand Schönherr carpet systems, has a new booth location, one that is still close to its customers. All interested persons are invited to visit Stäubli in Hall 6 at Booth H28.

With its ALPHA carpet weaving machines, Stäubli is renowned worldwide for unsurpassed flexibility. Whether for weaving loop or flat carpeting, low or high pile, high-density rugs for traditional markets, or ultra-modern uni-coloured rugs with surface design effects, the ALPHA 500 series of weaving systems includes the ideal model for any carpet weaving project – while also giving mills the flexibility to handle all sorts of future applications.

Trend-setting technology for any low-pile application

Low-pile applications take various forms, from trendy used-look rugs to lightweight wall-to-wall carpeting for the transportation sector or light carpets, which require a combination of low pile and high density. Each of these requires know-how and weaving technology suited to specific needs. The broad range of ALPHA carpet weaving systems includes perfectly adapted solutions for each of these applications as well as uncounted others. The key components, such as the cutting device guided by a belt to ensure perfectly plane carpet surfaces, or a special device for forming perfectly aligned 2mm mini-loops, or the ultra-flexible and precise shed formation machines, all incorporate Stäubli know-how, which the company offers to weavers aiming to create an attractive and competitive carpet range and remain ideally poised to swiftly respond to future market demands.

Highly flexible and responsive partner answering the mill’s needs

No matter how good a machine is, its full potential can be realised only through perfect operation. That’s why customer support is a top priority at Stäubli. As a consultancy partner, the company analyses the mill’s needs with the customer to choose the best machines and solutions to cost-effectively meet the stated goals. The ALPHA range is as comprehensive as any, forming the ideal basis for intelligent solutions for any mill. Stäubli’s experts are there to assist – from initial planning all the way through to final handover of the equipment. And after overseeing installation, testing, and fine tuning of the machinery, Stäubli trains the operators and production planning staff (using CSS software) so that the mill is sure to derive the fullest benefit from the high-performance equipment. Training programmes are tailored to the mill’s wishes and needs and conducted in the mill or at Stäubli’s training centre in Bayreuth, Germany. Highly competent service technicians (permanently stationed in China, Iran, Turkey, and the USA) complete Stäubli’s comprehensive service offer, which is delivered worldwide.

