Stoll and Myant joined hands to revolutionize functional computing textile technology

The venture believes in that the advanced manufacturing will get a significant boost in Canada and the US when Stoll and Myant roll out 500 new 3D knitting machines to underpin the growth of functional computing textiles.

Stoll, Germany’s leading 3D knitting machine company, and Myant Inc., Canada’s leading textile computing company, proudly announces a strategic and exclusive collaboration to populate functional computing textile manufacturing in Canada and the US, with 500 state-of-the-art knitting machines from Stoll.

This collaboration will have a direct and powerful impact on the textile manufacturing industry worldwide as it raises the bar and sets a new gold standard for functional computing textiles. Myant and Stoll share the vision of disrupting the textile industry with new advancements in Industry 4.0, material science and technical applications for high quality products made in North America. Stoll’s machines combined with Myant’s end-to-end innovations, from molecule to garment, from textile to wardrobe will truly revolutionize the world of textiles and create a new economy. Stoll and Myant will use this exclusive collaboration for all inquiry of the research, development and engineering of this new domain of functional computing textiles.

Andreas Schellhammer, Chief Executive Officer of Stoll, says, “Stoll and Myant are aligned in the vision to create a new gold standard for functional computing textiles. Stoll has a longstanding commitment to be a leader at the forefront of growth and innovation in the textile industry.”

Schellhammer added that, “Our collaboration with Myant represents a completely new approach to smart textiles. The demand for smart fabrics has never been higher as companies race to create garments, wearables, industrial, defense, healthcare and household items to connect humans to the Internet of Things. Myant is leading the creation of a new economy in functional computing textiles with Stoll machines. They have the vision and the right interdisciplinary team to make this a global revolution.”

Tony Chahine, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Myant, says, “Myant and Stoll are taking a big step to democratize manufacturing and resuscitate a ‘making’ culture in Canada and the US.” Chahine adds, “Our goal is to reduce the barriers to entry in textile innovation and production and promote collaboration between scientists, doctors, engineers, designers, students, and anyone with a creative idea. I believe that true innovation is only possible when the inventor can actually make the invention. The Stoll machines will have a massive impact on commercialization in the smart textile industry, which is in need of disruption, and will help to speed up the prototyping to production cycle.”

The collaboration coincides with Myant’s plans for expansion into the Canadian and American university-affiliated textile technology centres, featuring Stoll machines. The endeavour will require new disciplines, curricula, and expertise to be developed in the engineering, material sciences, design and manufacturing fields, which is the reason universities and colleges are an essential component of the ecosystem.

About Stoll

H. Stoll AG & Co. KG is an internationally operating manufacturer of flat knitting machines based in Reutlingen, Germany. The world-renowned enterprise was founded in 1873 and has about 1,000 employees worldwide.

Stoll exports to more than 70 countries all over the world and offers integrated services through affiliated companies, sales and marketing centers and numerous agencies. The Stoll product portfolio comprises 3D knitting machines and patterning software which are used for the production of fabrics for fashion as well as for technical applications. With innovative technical developments and a modern production environment Stoll enables a broad spectrum of knitting trends. For more information about Stoll, please visit: Stoll.com.

About Myant

Founded by Tony Chahine in 2010, Myant employs an interdisciplinary team who is creating the world’s first computing platform that ambiently interfaces with humans through textiles. Myant’s 80,000 sq. ft. facility in Toronto Canada is an end-to-end textile supply chain with a state-of-the-art knitting division, a printed electronic lab and a traditional cut-and-sew operation. Myant’s mission is to create a digital human presence through a textile ambient interface to connect every human being to self, others, and AI. Myant has developed significant proprietary technologies as well as its own signature consumer brand of smart apparel called SKIIN. Look for Myant and SKIIN at CES, in Las Vegas in January 2018. For more information about Myant, or SKIIN, please visit: Myant.ca or SKIIN.com