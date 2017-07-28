Strains on value-addition in textile sector by National Assembly

The National Assembly Standing committee emphasized for value addition and priorities the garments exports to enhance the country’s exports.

In a discussion on 27th July 2017, recommendations were given to ensure the availability of incentives to garments sector and small industries for enhancing their capacity in value addition. The committee meeting was chaired by MNA Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari here in the ministry of textile industry’s building and discussed the current situation of textile industry and proposal from exporters.

Khurram Dastgir Khan, the Federal Minister for Textile, also said the government is committed to resolving the issues of electricity prices and sales tax on a priority basis. He informed the committee that Rs.15 billion would pay to the textile sector through Prime Minister “Trade Enhancement Package” by August 14, 2017.

Mr. Dastagir also said that the priority of the government is facilitating the textile sector for providing them competitiveness to enhance the country’s exports. “We want to revive the confidence of textile sector through “Trade Enhancement Package” amount of Rs.162 billion for the textile industry, announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, said Dastagir.

He further added that; “We are committed for the revival of textile industry and to providing enabling an environment for textile sector”. The committee gives a recommendation for proper execution of “Trade Enhancement Package” for the textile industry. The committee stressed the need for protecting local textile industry to enhance exports volume of the country.

The Chairman of All Pakistan Textile Sizing Industries Association (APTSIA) Mian Zahid Rasheed said that government must support the textile industry for export led growth. He informed the committee that now trade deficit is a big challenge for the country and stresses to provide facilities to the textile sector. stressed was also placed on the enhancement of the regional trade to compete with the regional competitors in a better way.

The chairman of APTSIA demanded proper implementation of PM export enhancement package for facilitating the textile industry. He claimed that as compared to the other regional countries in Pakistan the member mills of APTSIA were concerned about the high cost of doing business, including burdening of the industry with surcharges in electricity bills, and taxation on the export-oriented textile industry.

