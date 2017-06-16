Success of EurAsian Geotextiles Symposium

On 7th and 8th of this month, the first ever EurAsian Geotextile Symposium was held in Beijing. The event attracted about 200 participants from 14 different countries of the world and was Co-organized by the China Industrial Textiles Industry Association (CNITA) and EDANA. At the same time, the Symposium was also supported by a number of international organisations including the International Textile Manufacturers Association (ITMF), the International Geosynthetics Society (IGS) and the International Society for Geosynthetic Materials China Committee (CCIGS).

The event facilitated the participants with the opportunities to learn about the most contemporary trends and development in the textile technology and also provided a platform to learn about markets and applications for geotextiles during 22 presentations by industry leaders and experts. The significant potential for global development of the geotextiles market was highlighted through the conference and confirmed by the level of interest in the companies participating in the tabletop exhibition.

While speaking on the occasion the President of the CNITA, Li Lingshen said that; “The success of the first edition of the EAGS confirms that our idea to organise a symposium dedicated to geotextiles was a good one,” “and we will assess the opportunity for future activities in this field. We thank our partners and sponsors and look forward to our continued cooperation with EDANA” he further added.



The General Manager of EDANA, Pierre Wiertz, shared his thoughts by saying that “since we started preparing the EAGS two years ago, the Chinese Belt and Road policy was launched, making geotextiles even more topical and promising as a market segment. Geotextiles will not only be indispensable to implement such a large infrastructure plan, they will also help reduce the environmental impact.”