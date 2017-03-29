Sustainability with innovation is what Chinese textile industry looking for

Chinese textile industry is striving to operate more sustainability and less environmental foot prints in coming 10 years, said was so by Mr Sun Ruizhe, president of CNTAC, the China National Textile & Apparel Council, China. The textile sector of china is using innovation to move ahead with the production of higher value added products as well as technical textile. Expected is that the attitude will drive environmental improvement of the textile industry.

Ruizhe also said that the innovation driven sustainable development is the next the biggest step for environmental progress in China’s textile sector. Innovation-driven sustainable development includes three aspects. The first one is the conservation of energy, the reduction of emission and that of the environmental compliance as the basic duties for enterprises in the manufacturing process. Secondly, green manufacturing and green products have been the main trends in the transformation and upgrading of the Chinese textile industry and last is working of china as a major party to promote the environmental progress of the global textile supply chain.

In accordance with the laws and policies of the state, the local government has successfully taken many initiatives in order to promote the local textile industry, its transformation and up gradation. A number of industries were ordered to stop production for consolidation and industrial parks were built to enhance the concentrated manufacturing, energy conservation, pollution control, and emission reduction.

Not only the state laws but different local governments have also established provincial rules and their individual industrial standards to promote and deal successfully with green manufacturing. The local governments have been paying more and more attention to environmental management and help to create better-performing, sustainable textiles that are tender on the globe.