Sustainable and trend-setting solutions for technical textiles & textile printing

With decades of experience along the entire textile value chain, the globally active CHT Group disposes of an incomparably large spectrumof know-how with a focus on sustainable and future-oriented specialty chemicals.In the case of technical textiles, for example for occupational safety, the focus is on protection and functionality for the wearer. CHT can offer a wide range of high performance chemical components for coating or finishing that provide protection against water, oil, chemicals, heat or flying sparks. The ECOPERL product family provides highly efficient water repellency without reducing breathability or wash durability. Therefore, it is also excellently suited for close-fitting, outdoor and sportswear textiles.

In the outdoor and sportswear sector, CHT products iSys AG based on silver or iSys ZNP based on zinc pyrithione, are mostly used. Fibres and fabrics can thus be bacteriostatically or fungistatically finished and can actively reduce odour formation.

CHT is your strong partner for individual solutions and applications in a wide variety of industrial processes in the field of automotive engineering. CHT Textile Solutions provide textile materials with smart properties in terms of stability, friction, durability or electrostatics. One of the latest products is the formaldehyde-free surface finish TUBICOAT TAB, which is used particularly in the automotive sector. It does not produce any colour shade changes and does not have a negative impact on the handle.

Are you looking for a high-tech coating with outstanding resistance to a wide range of external factors and a large variety of applications? CHT TUBCOSIL products based on silicone coatings (LSR) are highly elastic, flame-retardant as well as water- and solvent-free and are excellently suited for this purpose.

Another highlight are innovative composite materials such as textile concrete, the sustainable alternative to reinforced concrete. This is where CHT plays a leading role in “C³ – Carbon Concrete Composite”, one of Germany’s largest construction research projects, which can recently look back on very successful results.

CHT at FESPA Munich

The demand for textiles produced in an environmentally friendly way is increasing and so are the ecological requirements for the entire textile industry. However, even under these increasing demands, the performance of textile auxiliaries does not have to be impaired.

The most recent generation of CHT screen printing silicones, ALPAPRINT NG, are the environmentally friendly alternative to plastisol inks as well as PVC and are free of critical softeners. With CHT silicone printing pastes, remarkable results can be achieved without harmful components. They convince with their easy handling, excellent running properties and high covering power with excellent fastness properties as well as excellent elasticity and durability. Therefore, the ALPAPRINT NG series is perfectly suited for outdoor- and sportswear.

The water-based printing pastes, PRINTPERFEKT CLEAR 680 FF and WHITE 680 FF, are also without alternative when it comes to environmentally friendly printing. They are GOTS and bluesign® listed and excellently complete CHT formaldehyde-free product range.

With TUBIJET DTG 500 Primer for spray application in inkjet printing, optimum results can be achieved in bonding white ink to textiles. The print attains an outstanding contour sharpness as well as homogeneity of the white ink and therefore brilliant colours. Suitable for white and dark garments, it is universally applicable and gives you a high degree of flexibility in inkjet pretreatment.

The PRINTPERFEKT S2S printing paste system enables wet-on-wet printing and prevents from drying between colours in multicolour designs. It provides with a higher flexibility in production and significantly reduced energy costs.