Sustainable fabrics by AIMPLAS

AIMPLAS has taken steps to produce the biodegradable fabrics. The company aims to produce a 100% bio-based and biodegradable clothing line that is capable of meeting the performance and mechanical requirements for the textile sector along with the technology that is previously developed in the EU projects in order to enhance the final polylatic acid crystallinity.

The project is started with a successful launch and has industrialised the production of biodegradable and sustainable PLA based fabrics.The focused applications are the casual men and women wear, workwear and protective clothing as well as to overcome the current limitation of the PLA fibre as a real alternative for the current fabric. The project is expected to decrease the dependence of market on Asia countries and to enhance the competitiveness of the textile market. The new concept is expected to fit the customer expectation and will develop high ecological consciousness.