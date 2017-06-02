Sweat-Suit Fabric, 4-dimensional Bulky DELTAPEAK® from Teijin.

The Teijin Group is a Japanese company that deals with the fiber and product conversion. The company has announced today that the experts on board have developed new sweatsuit fabric,4-dimentional bulky DELTAPEAK®. The products in combined with high quality and extra absorbance with quick drying feature. The products are composed of the special patent-pending four-layer structure.

The product will officially be released in autumn/winter collection 2018 and will be basically for sports apparel. The expected annual sales are about to rise up to 500,000 meters by the ending of a fiscal year in March 2019. This product is actually a new addition to the series if Teijin Frontier DELTAPEAK® that enables an extreme integrated combination of functionality, physical freedom and quality. It also offers the superior look, feels and high elasticity and cushioning.

Expected is that the product will meet the demands of functional, casual synthetic fabric and will substitute the cotton in a number of applications. Main features of the products include; look and feel, high resilience, low drape, quick drying and high absorbency and bulkiness.