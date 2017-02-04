Takashi Asako CEO-Pegasus admires the potential of Pakistani market

While visiting Pakistan for the first time, in GTex exhibition, Takashi Asako CEO Chairman of Pegasus Sewing Machine PTE. LTD. Singapore shared his noble thoughts with the officials of TEXtalk International. He said that the textile market is witnessing a high demand for automation and is demanding digitalization of the machines and processings. For this reason, we are concentrating on the development of software’s for these automated machines; he added.

Pegasus owns a number of softwares that are used by customers from different countries of the world. The companies from different parts of the world are using the software of Pegasus for high-quality sewing and processing. High demand for automation is what we are focused on now; Said was so by Mr. Asako.

While replying to a question about his experience at GTex Expo Karachi, he said that so many visitors are meeting them and He is glad to see major companies at the expo. He also told that this is for the first time he visited Pakistan and can see a massive potential in Pakistani market and for this reason, they are planning to introduce something to Pakistani market by the end of this year.

He also told, they are witnessing great response from the existing customers from all parts of the world and Pegasus customers are growing around the globe. He told us that most of the products brought to Pakistani market include knitting machines for undergarments and sport wear as most of the customers are from the knitwear industry of Pakistan.

Pegasus is working with co-operation of brother companies and is working in the European market, besides Japan and America where some major companies are using Pegasus products. Now with the collaboration of jeans market of Pakistan, the Pegasus is planning to bring these advanced technologies to Pakistan.

While talking about the past and success of the company Mr Takashi Asako told us that the Pegasus basically belongs to Singapore and dealing with the middle east, Africa, Pakistan, India, and Srilanka etc. He also said that acquiring the TPP is one of the major issues faced by many companies. By the end of his discussion, he again appreciated the potential of Pakistani textile market which is growing as Chinese production market is shifting to other countries.