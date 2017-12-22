Tata CLiQ launched luxury app

Tata group’s multi-brand e-commerce platform Tata CLiQhas strengthened its luxury portfolio with a launch of a luxury app along with a revamped website. The platform has added aspirational brands such as Diesel, BCBGMAXAZRIA, Juicy Couture, Scotch & Soda etc to go ahead with its renewed luxury focus.
“The demand for luxury brands is steadily growing across the country with non-metros playing a major role. However, limited number of stores in most cities has led to an increase in the unmet demand for these brands. Through Tata CLiQ Luxury’s app and website, we are planning to resolve this gap by offering premium luxury and bridge-to-luxury fashion brands with the click of a button. Tier II cities form a very big part of our customer base as over 30% of our customers are from smaller towns and cities. Since the launch of the Tata CLiQ Luxury business, we have witnessed a consistent growth with one out of three customers being repeat buyers. We foresee a steady demand for our premium offerings and hope to deliver a differentiated experience to our customers,” said Vikas Purohit, COO, Tata CLiQ.
Tata CLiQ Luxury app is available on the iOS and Android platform. The website and app house a range of apparel, accessories and watches for men and women from premium luxury and bridge-to-luxury fashion brands such as Hugo Boss, Armani Jeans, Coach, Furla, Tumi, G-Star, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange among other.