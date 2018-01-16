TAYAL – Textile mega project in Algeria

A joint venture between the state-owned Algerian companies Groupe C&H, TEXALG, SNTA and the Turkish Group TAY with more than forty years of experience in the textile area, founded to build one of the biggest textile mills of the world.

This mega project comprises several stages which will be realized within the next years. The project has far-reaching and multi-purpose aims: Algeria shall become as independent as possible of the textile imports in medium terms and this project will create a great number of jobs.

On a ground of about 2.500.000 sqm and with an investment volume of 800.000.000 USD, several vertically structured textile plants will be built in the next years, specializing in various categories of textile end products. What is especially great is that the new company is going to have also a huge internal service and training centre for many new workers.

It was a long way before BRÜCKNER was awarded the contract for the supply, installation and commissioning of so many machines for dry finishing. The coordination team for the project was selected very carefully. The result was a highly experienced and competent crew, compiled with the aim to select the suppliers according to many different criteria and always striving for the highest standards.

First of all, the technological concept, the number and the individual specifications of the required machines had to be chosen. Many meetings and a comprehensive exchange of opinions and experiences led to an optimization of specifications. On the one hand, the machines should allow an easy operation and on the other hand they have to be able to offer many possibilities for automation, quality control and remote maintenance.

The selection of possible machine suppliers was made according to three main criteria: productivity, quality of the products and highest possible energy efficiency. In addition, the team focused on the available local service as well as on fast and flexible after sales services.

BRÜCKNER was chosen in dry finishing as best option in all the above mentioned points and could convince the coordinators with a long-lasting and reliable cooperation in the past. As family-owned and family-run company BRÜCKNER imparts trust and confidence in a faithful cooperation in future, too.

The first step of the project has been divided into a Denim, a non-Denim and a knitwear section. The machinery in question are complete, fully integrated production lines for the production of 12 million trousers, 6 million shirts and 12 million t-shirts each year. The scope of supply comprises several stenters, sanfor ranges, thermosol dyeing and highly flexible Denim finishing lines. All these machines are custom-made and are provided with many options.

The preparations to realize the next stage, which comprises the production of home textiles, are already under way.

Press Contact:

Verena Ruckh

Head of Advertising & Marketing Department

Brückner Textile Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

Benzstrasse 8-10, 71229 Leonberg, Germany

Tel.: +49 7152 120

Fax: +49 7152 12 9254

E-Mail: mail@brueckner-textile.com