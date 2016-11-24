A part of many elements, from membrane roofs and smart façades to lightweight constructions, fibre-based materials are a component part of architecture and building. With its ‘Textile Structures for New Building’ competition for students, Techtextil, International Trade Fair for Technical Textiles and Nonwovens, aims once again to put the spotlight on young people and invites students of civil engineering, product design and related disciplines, as well as young professionals, to enter the competition with their ideas for building with textiles or textile-reinforced materials. The deadline for receipt of entries on the competition website at www.techtextil-student.com is 26 February 2017. The competition is sponsored by the international TensiNet network with prize money totalling € 8,000.

The technical / scientific supervisor is Prof Werner Sobek, Director of the Institute for Lightweight Structures and Conceptual Design (ILEK) of the University of Stuttgart. For the first time, the competition is partnered by Architonic, the leading online platform for architecture and design. The award-winning works will be on show for international exhibitors and visitors during the official presentation ceremony and in a special exhibition at Techtextil 2017 from 9 to 12 May 2017.

With this, the 14th edition of the biennial competition, Techtextil presents innovative and practical examples of building with textiles or textile-reinforced materials and promotes communication between established experts and students and young professionals. Further information and entries at techtextil-student.com/