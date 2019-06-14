Techtextil and Texprocess 2019 records highest levels of international participation

At Techtextil and Texprocess, the textile and apparel industries displayed their most progressive side and even in challenging times inspired a positive mood throughout the sector as a result. Record numbers of exhibitors and the highest levels of international participation to date have once again confirmed Frankfurt as the sector’s global marketplace.

Techtextil and Texprocess 2019 edition became the leading international platform for users of technical textiles with the highest attendance. A total of 1,818 exhibitors from 59 countries and 47,000 trade visitors from 116 countries participated at the four day event.

Mr Detlef Braun, Member of the Executive Board of Messe Frankfurt said, “Over the last four days, Techtextil and Texprocess have brought together the entire world of textiles and their areas of application in Frankfurt. This double barreled trade fair had, in particular, three major things going for it: a larger number of top decision-makers, higher levels of international participation and a greater degree of satisfaction amongst exhibitors than ever before. Both exhibitors and visitors were extremely well prepared and actively took advantage of what was on offer at the two fairs, in order to drive their business forward in focused ways.”

With their innovative products, companies like Schoeller, Freudenberg, RUDOLF and Lenzing attracted designers, product managers and buyers from a host of well-known clothing manufacturers.

Mr Hendrikus van Es, Head of Protection Textiles and Member of the Senior Management Team of Schoeller Textil AG confirmed, “We had loads of people at our stand, who were looking for specific things, including many well-known brands such as Alpha Tauri, Mammut, North Face and Tommy Hilfiger.”

Mr Elgar Straub, General Manager of the Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies (TFL) division of the VDMA said, “Texprocess has inspired a very positive mood amongst suppliers. The manufacturers of sewing and apparel technology and of machinery for the processing of technical textiles and leather, have been reporting a certain reluctance to invest amongst their customers, caused by, among other things, current international trade barriers.”

And for the first time, in 2019 there were two winners of the Techtextil Innovation Award in the sustainability category.