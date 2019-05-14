Techtextil and Texprocess, will be spotlighting the functions of textiles

Textiles are to be found in almost every part of everyday life. From tomorrow, the biggest ever editions of the world’s leading international trade fairs for the sector especially technical textiles, and ways in which textiles are processed at Frankfurt Fair and Exhibition Centre.

Transport pods for the Hyperloop, textile room installations, intelligent fashions and 3D avatars that try on garments: from 14 to 17 May, Techtextil and Texprocess in Frankfurt am Main will reveal where technical textiles are to be found in everyday settings and how textiles are processed. The leading international trade fairs for technical textiles and nonwovens and for the processing of textile and flexible materials will bring together a total of 1,818 exhibitors from 59 countries: 1,501 from 57 countries at Techtextil and 317 from 34 countries at Texprocess. Thus, the two trade fairs will be opening their doors tomorrow on their biggest ever editions.

“Throughout Europe, technical textiles are one of the biggest sectors of the textile and apparel industry and thus a decisive driving force for its economic strength. Held concurrently, Texprocess and its highly innovative exhibitors stand for high-tech in the textile-processing sector, in an unrivalled, concentrated way. In this connection, we now talk about Impact 4.0, in other words significant and visible developments emerging from Industry 4.0”, says Detlef Braun, Member of the Executive Board of Messe Frankfurt. “Over the coming days, Techtextil and Texprocess will turn Frankfurt into the epicentre of textile innovation.”

Increased internationality and new countries With 421 exhibitors from Germany and 1,080 from abroad, Techtextil 2019 can boast a 72 percent level of internationality. After Germany, the five biggest exhibitor nations are Italy (134), China (113), France (103), Switzerland (63) and the United Kingdom (62). Taking part for the first time or returning after a period of absence are Brazil, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Tunisia. Additionally, 14 countries are represented by national pavilions. Particular exhibitor growth was registered from Turkey, the Czech Republic, China, the USA and Taiwan.

With 212 exhibitors from abroad and 105 from Germany, the level of internationality at Texprocess is 67 percent. After Germany, the five biggest exhibitor nations are Italy, China, Taiwan, Japan and Turkey.

Taking part for the first time or returning after a period of absence are Finland, Denmark, the Ukraine, the Dominican Republic and Singapore.Additionally, China, Japan and Taiwan are represented by national pavilions.

From the Hyperloop to outdoor fashions

From architecture, the automobile industry and medicine to the fashion business and personal protection: Techtextil is a mirror for the broad spectrum of applications involving textile materials. At the ‘Urban Living – City of the Future’ special area of Techtextil and Texprocess. Techtextil exhibitors present, inter alia, sensor textiles with which it will soon be possible to control the mirrors, windows and lighting in cars, textile-reinforced concrete façades, LED textiles for interior furnishings and functional fabrics made of recycled fibres and down-filling substitute for outdoor fashions.

Avatars, robots and 3D-knitted shoes

There, 3D avatars try on virtual garments, robots convey material blanks from one machine to the next while embroidery machines dye yarns during the embroidery process.