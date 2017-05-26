Techtextil North America- 2017

Techtextil North America once again presents some exciting features in Chicago and is all ready to open its door in the time of less than a month at McCormick Place – Lakeside Center June 20, 22, 2017. This time the show placed a light on the functional textiles, nonwovens, smart textiles in connected cars, technology, and equipment other technical aspects of the textile industry. The event will be hosted by Techtextil at a co-location with JEC Group and their show The Future of Composites in Construction on the same show floor.

2017 Graduate Poster Program:

The 2017 Graduate Student Poster Program will be represented by top textile Universities from around the United States. As leading scholars studying in the field of technical textiles and nonwovens, 10 students will be presenting their graduate study research on the show floor at Techtextil North America.

The goal of this program is to provide a forum in which students can present and discuss their latest research on advanced technologies in textiles, nonwovens and materials work during its early stages, meet some of their peers who have related interests, and introduce themselves to more senior members of the field.

Focus Areas Included:

1- Nonwovens: Fibers, Polymers, Nanofibers, Functionalization, Medical and hygiene, Wipes, Filtration, Automotive.

2- Technical Textiles: Composites, Nanotechnology, Smart Fabrics, Geosynthetics, Safety and Protective, High Performance, Automotive, Medical, ElectroTextiles, Coated Fabrics.

Graduate Students Participating in The Poster Program:

1- Alexander Kolbasov – University of Illinois at Chicago

2- Anuradha Gupta and Abdel Fattah M. Seyam – North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC

3- Apurba Banerjee – University of Georgia, Athens, GA

4- Chris Staszel – The University of Illinois at Chicago

5- Elizabeth C. Claunch, Kara J. Peters, Abdel Fattah M. Seyam – North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC

6- Jessica Appelstein, Qing Huang, and Mario Perez – Global Fashion Management, The School of Graduate Studies, Fashion Institute of Technology

7- Lauren Tolbert McCoy – University of Georgia, Athens, GA

8- Souvick Chatterjee, Uddalok Sen – The University of Illinois at Chicago.

“Tech Talks” will be hosted for the first time, organized by Techtextil and Powered by Nonwoven Institute. The Nonwoven Institute will also host a complimentary mini session on a daily basis, focusing on the topics like Nonwoven in Transportation, Safety, and Filtration. About 9 graduate students will also be presenting their research. These sessions are served on first come first serve basis and will be held on the show floor.

Joint Complimentary Session with JEC Group:

The session is a great opportunity to join your industry peers in a joint session with JEC Group focusing on the collaboration of Technical Textiles and Composites in Construction. On June 21, 2017 from 1PM – 2PM three highly acclaimed speakers will take the stage to present on Textile reinforced cement, Ceiling insulation applications developed from waste fibers, and the study of composite sandwich renovation panels. The Session is free to all visitors and exhibitors.



SPESA Hosts Coinciding Conference:

The 8th Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference will be held on June 20, 2017 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. The Conference will focus on ‘Understanding the Technology of Things’ (ToT) in the manufacturing of sewn products and flexible materials. Understanding ToT will help transform the entire manufacturing process which will enable higher productivity at lower costs.

For more info about Techtextil North America:

Techtextil North America

McCormick Place- Lakeside Center

Chicago, Illinois

USA

Web site: www.techtextilna.com