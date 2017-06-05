Techtextil work in collaboration with VDMA

The DMA has planned to further its support to Techtextil, one of the leading international trades fair for technical textile and nonwoven, in India. The aim of the decision is to increase the scope of company in the garment machinery sector of the textile market. The organizers of the event, while working together with the VDMA have planned to capitalize on this need of the market and make it possible to deliver an advanced platform that can help focus on the business requirements of the textile market, in India.

Techtextil is one of the leading global events for textile industry and is always appreciated. Since its beginning it has brought a number of good opportunities to the textile industry in all parts of the globe. Showcasing now in India, the platform is expecting to bring some major technologies for the industry. Expected is that Techtextil and Texprocess will bring some outstanding showcasing for the sector of technical textile, apparel textile and nonwovens.