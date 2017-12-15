Teijin to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Teijin Polyester

Teijin Limited announced on December 13, 2017 that it has fully transferred the production of its primary polyester-fiber brands to Teijin Polyester (Thailand) Limited (TPL), a subsidiary of Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. TPL, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is now the hub of Teijin’s strategic global polyester-fiber production.

Teijin’s global polyester fiber business is supported by free trade agreements, such as the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the ASEAN China Free Trade Agreement, as well as increasing cooperation within the group, including between Teijin bases in Japan and Nantong, China.

Teijin has positioned Thailand as a hub for global operations including not only polyester materials but also aramid fiber production and sales and polycarbonate resin sales, which are expected to contribute to Teijin’s global business in high-performance materials. Teijin is also expanding healthcare operations and conducting R&D into advanced medical equipment, such as artificial joints, in Thailand. Going forward, Teijin intends to leverage Thailand as a core ASEAN base that will create new value for global society.

The Teijin Group announced dramatic restructuring initiatives and forward-looking transformation and growth strategies in its Revised Medium-term Management Plan in November 2014. Under the plan, initiatives have included the transfer of polyester filament yarn and staple fibers production from factories in Iwakuni and Tokuyama, Japan to TPL. Also, polyester fibers production and processing have been consolidated in Thailand and Matsuyama, Japan.

The Teijin Group in Thailand

The Teijin Group established a company for polyester fibers sales, imports and exports in 1966 and launched polyester fibers production and sales in 1967. Operations have continued to expand, including a second base for production and sales of polyester fiber in 1991 and rubber materials production and sales in 1996. More recently, a subsidiary to produce highly heat-resistant and dyeable meta-aramid fiber was incorporate in September 2013 (now operating) and a tire cord factory was incorporated in June 2014. The TeijinGroup currently has nine group companies and some 1,900 employees in Thailand.

The Teijin Group’s Thai operations have received several National Occupation Safety and Health Awards, the most authoritative safety program in Thailand, reflecting Teijin’s emphasis on environment, safety and health (ESH). Regional contributions and CSR activities have been another area of priority. For example, Teijin companies in Thailand have assisted local residents and opened its facilities as evacuation centers when floods strike. Also, TPL has sponsored the Japan Dream Football Association so called JDFA, an organization that supports the nurture and development of young football players in Southeast Asia, since 2012. This past March, TPL and Assumption College, a private school for grades 1 to 12 in Bangkok, jointly conducted a recycling project for PET bottles. In addition, TPL has featured Thai national team footballer Chanathip Songkrasin in corporate advertising to raise awareness of the Teijin Brand and strengthen TPL’s recruitment of excellent personnel since May 2017.

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY 741.3 billion (USD 6.5 billion) and total assets of JPY 964.1 billion (USD 8.5 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017.

