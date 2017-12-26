Texo Trade Services expands range with five new products

Print media and textile supplier Texo Trade Services is set to launch five new products in February. The Netherlands-based firm’s new offerings include two textiles for light boxes, a sublimation paper, a protection paper and a polypropylene strip.

For light boxes, it has launched Lightbox Supreme, a dense knitted 310gsm textile for backlit applications. The company said this Euroclass FR certified material is nearly crease free and can be folded. It is suitable for direct dye-sub and transfer printing and is available in roll widths of 1.6m, 2.52m and 3.2m. Lightbox Venus, a woven textile with polyurethane coating, is said to be suppler and less crease sensitive than existing alternatives.

The product can be printed direct dye-sub on the textile side and UV, solvent or Latex on the coated side. It is available in roll widths of 2.52m, 3.1m and 5.05m. Also new is 45gsm sublimation paper, which is targeted at producers in the industrial fashion and interior industry. This paper is fully coated and gives an optimal transfer yield, Texo said.

It is suitable for high volumes and available in roll widths of 1.62m and 3.2m in rolls of 500, 2,500 or 9,000 running metres. Meanwhile, the new 32gsm siliconised protection paper has a silicone coating on both sides and is said to offer 100% protection for calender belts. Coated textiles are prevented from sticking to the paper, which is bleached and will not discolour fabric. This product is available in roll widths of 1.6m and 3.2m.

“You don’t want the ink, which becomes a gas in the sublimation process, to bloat through your paper. This is a relatively thin paper but has a closed structure with low air porosity,” said Texo Trade Services director Floris Jan van den Heuvel.

Finally, the company’s new polypropylene strip is an alternative for a silicone strip, featuring the same elasticity but without the use of talcum powder, meaning no white spots are left on printed fabrics.This recyclable PVC-free strip is stitched onto the printed textile and makes sure that the textile can be clamped in the aluminium profile and stretched in the frame. The product is suitable for LED frames as well as stand construction, retail and interior applications.

Customer feedback has been the driving force behind the new product launches, van den Heuvel said. “We have quite a big customer base and we speak to and visit customers and listen to what they want and what their problems are and then try to come out with products that solve some issues for them. We want to offer good products for a good price.”

Texo will show all five new products for the first time at C!Print in Lyon from 6 to 8 February. They will be commercially available from this point onwards and then shown again at Fespa 2018 in Berlin in May.