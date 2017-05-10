Texprocess Innovation Award 2017 goes to four outstanding textile processing products in a Special exhibition of award-winning products. The Texprocess Innovation Awards were presented during an official opening ceremony of Texprocess 2017. Altogether, the expert jury chose four products for an award. They include a new technology for dyeing yarns and a digitalised sewing machine that is set up via a touchscreen or app.

The Texprocess Innovation Award winners:

The Texprocess Innovation Award 2017 is given in two categories. In the ‘new technology’ category, two companies convinced the judges with their developments: Coloreel from Sweden wins with a technology that enables the white basic thread to be dyed during the embroidery process, which results in unique and colourful patterns. The Japanese company Juki is launching the DDL-9000C, the world’s first sewing machine for which, inter alia, thread tension and stitch length can be adjusted and stored via a touchscreen on the machine or via a special app. Also in this category, industrial-sewing machine specialist Xi’an Typical Europe was honoured for Vetron Trace, a new technology that permits pedal-less sewing. Sensors on the machine track hand movements and pass on the information to the machine in real-time.

In the ‘new process’ category, the Bielefeld-based Dürkopp Adler company won with an online monitoring system for industrial production. The parameters checked by the system include productivity and the status of up to 1,500 sewing machines in a network. The data is then supplied in real-time.

The jury of the 4th Texprocess Innovation Award:



Alexander Artschwager, German Institute for Textile and Fibre Research,

Denkendorf, Centre for Management Research (DITF-MR)

Claudia van Bonn, Deutscher Fachverlag GmbH

Jürgen Brecht (Chair), Marc Cain GmbH

Iris Schlomski, textile network

The Texprocess Innovation Award has been honouring outstanding achievements and new developments along the Texprocess product chain since 2011. The winning products are selected on the basis of criteria such as innovativeness, choice of materials and ecological quality. Throughout the fair, a special exhibition of the award-winning products presents their innovative technology, areas of application and qualitative features (Hall 4.0, Stand C20). The 14th Techtextil Innovation Awards will be given at the concurrent Techtextil, International Trade Fair for Technical Textiles and Nonwovens.

