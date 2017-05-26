Textile Asia- 2017

The Largest & Only UFI accredited International B2B Trade Fair of Pakistan.
September 16-18, 2017.
Venue:Lahore Expo Center, Pakistan
www.textileasia.com.pk
With more than half of the space already booked, the event will provide opportunity to showcase the latest updates from the sectors including; Spinning, Knitting, Weaving, Dyeing Finishing, Lab Equipment, Garment, Embroidery, Digital Printing, Leather, Shoes & Software Machinery, Parts, Yarn & Accessories, Graphic Systems, Chemical & Dyes.
For more details, please contact the exhibitors:
8, Kokan Society, Dr. Azhar Hussain Road, Near Kokan Park,
off: Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Karachi-74000 Pakistan
Email info@textileasia.com.pk
For Karachi Dial:
Tel (92-21) 111-222-444, 3453 6321, 38709970,
Fax (92-21) 3453 6330, 34860830.
For Lahore Dial:
Tel (92-42) 111-222-444, 37552567.
Fax (92-42) 3755 2697.
International:
Ecommerce Gateway Pte. Ltd. Singapore
Email: info@ecgateway.net