Textile exports witness nominal growth

During the first three quarters of the ongoing fiscal year, Pakistan textile exports witnessed a nominal increase of 0.08 percent as compared to the same period last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), The textile exports during July-March (2018-19) were recorded at $9991.428 million compared to the exports of $9983.065 million during the same period of last year.

Positive growth witnessed by textile commodities in external trade included knitwear, exports of which grew from $1971.906 million last year to $2155.039 million during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 9.29 percent.

The bed wear’s exports increased by 2.69 percent, from $1674.096 million to $1719.185 million while the exports of canvas, tents, and tarpaulin have increased by 3.49 percent, from $65.953 million to $68.252 million.

Data revealed that readymade garment exports grew by 2.02 percent, from $1918.313 million to $1957.018 million and the exports of madeup articles (excluding towels) increased by 1.26 percent, from $513.364 million last year to $519.857 million. Meanwhile, the textile commodities that witnessed negative growth in external trade included raw cotton, exports of which shrunk by 71.84 percent, from $55.825 million last year to $15.721 million.

The exports of cotton yarn also decreased from $987.797 million to $835.325 million, a decline of 15.44 percent whereas the exports of cotton cloth slid by 2.09 percent, from $1630.268 million to $1596.271 million.