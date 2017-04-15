Textile Industry Association Joint Press Conference- Lahore

Fruitless and documented promises with no practical implementations were the major concern of the textile industry associations of Pakistan. These concerns were dictated at the joint press conference, held in APTMA house Lahore on 14th of April 2017. The conference was attended by the higher officials of APTMA, PRGMEA, PTEA, PHMA, and APTPMA.

The conference highlighted a number of issues faced by the textile industry and demanded the government to solve the issues, fulfill their promises and provide better opportunities for the industry to compete with leaders from the region in order to enhance the exports.

Among many, the first concern was the refurbishment of the duty drawbacks amount under the Prime Minister’s export lead growth package that was announced on the 10th of January 2017. Said was that this package should immediately be made to the claimant to take full benefit of it. Also was said that the future payments should also be made timely to the exporters and manufacturers. Another point raised was that the FBR instruction to roll back the RPOs. Said is that this will enable the immediate payment of the outstanding sales tax refunds against the RPOs that are already issued.

Once again the energy prices were under discussion and said was that in order to vie with competitors and exporters in the region, necessary to provide competitive energy tariff. Said was that the energy prices should be same as that are offered to exporters and manufacturers in the Bangladesh and other countries of the region as it will remove the disparity in the energy prices for the textile industry.

In terms of energy prices, suggested was that the 4 exporting sectors that are zero rated must also be zero rated from the Rs. 3.63 surcharge, including the FC, TR and NJ surcharges. This will bring the tariff in line with the competitors in the region. Also was said that the energy tariff must not be more than Rs. 7/kWh.

Another suggestion made was that the RLNG should be merged with the system gas to arrive at the weighted average cost of the gas in order to facilitate the industry with an equal price. Also said was that this rate should not be more than Rs. 600/mmBTU inclusive the GIDC. This rate is close to that of the rate available to the international competitors in the textile sector.