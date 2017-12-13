Textile industry worried over suspension of gas supply

e added
The Punjab industry was getting just 28 percent system gas under the quota and balance 72 percent requirement was met through more expensive imported RLNG. Complete suspension of system gas supplies has left Punjab industry to rely solely onmore expensive RLNG, which is being supplied at nearly Rs1,100 per MMBTU against Rs600 of system gas without GIDC. He added price of RLNG is almost double than that of system gas and Punjabindustry can neither survive nor prosper with consumption of such a high priced fuel.
He stressed on the need for availability of regionally competitive as well as domestically uniformly priced energy sourcefor
Further delay in attending this problem would not only reverse that hard won growth in exports achieved in last 4-months with amended PM Export Package but it would also lead to capacity closure across Punjab. Estimates already suggest impairment of 30% in textile industry which is valued at over $4 Bln per annum.