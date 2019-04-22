Textile leadership conversation in 2019 held by ICMAP, TDAP

Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan together hosted ‘Textile Leadership Conversation 2019’ on the event of TEXPO 2019.

Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment, Mr Abdul Razak Dawood graced the event as Chief Guest. While expressing his opinions, Mr Razak shared examples from his life and stated that ‘The generation today should goal for long term sustainable success and must focus on entrepreneurship to make Pakistan a great country’. He motivated the audience to be job creators and not only job seekers.

Mr Zia ul Mustafa, President of ICMA Pakistan, thanked Mr Razak Dawood for his presence at Textile Leadership Conversation 2019 and shared that Management Accountants are playing a vital role in the economic development of Pakistan by contributing to the business community and regulatory regime. Mr Zia said that ICMA Pakistan will summarize the points shared by panelists and speakers in Textile Leadership Conversation and submit to Government to assist in policy making and implementation. The speakers at the occasion included Mr Aqeel Saifi from Reliance Weaving Mills, Mr Zahid Latif from Be Be Jan Textiles, Faisal Pasha from Sapphire Fibres Limited, Aqeel Saifi from Reliance Weaving Mills, Zahid Latif from Be Be Jan Textiles and Mr Shahid Irshad from Sitara Group.