Textronics solution to treat patients with electrodes by polish researchers

A group of researchers from the Lodz University of Technology (LUT) has developed a prototype textronics solution that allows the integration of muscle-stimulating electrodes within various types of clothing, such as underwear, wristbands and socks, and use it to treat patients with various diseases that require such stimulation. The developed solution offers an alternative to traditional rehabilitation sessions, allowing patients to treat a wide range of conditions without visiting healthcare institutions. The main aim of the project was to develop textile electrodes to facilitate muscle electro-stimulation. Typically, therapies which use electro-stimulation to treat patients are carried out at rehabilitation centres after limb injuries, contusions, arthritis, spinal pain, and other similar health issues.