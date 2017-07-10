Texworld Paris 18 to launch a segment on denim

The 41st Texworld Paris has planned to introduce a new segment on Denim naming it as the “Texworld Denim.” The 4-day event will start from 18th of September this year. The event is expected to attract an increasing number manufacturer from around the globe including the specialist of fabrics, trimming and accessories. The event will provide showcasing opportunities to about 910 exhibitors from different parts of the world.

“On the occasion of the 41st Texworld Paris show, Messe Frankfurt France is introducing a new segment that goes by the name of Texworld Denim. The denim sector has always provided a tremendous impetus for generating business. Denim has gained even more importance as a staple of our wardrobes. It has become an emotional driver with its language and lifestyle. It is a world of its own that we now wish to showcase separately to accord it due to recognition for its traditions and attitudes. This spirit of openness to change and new development is one of the vital aspects of the winning formula provided by Texworld Paris, as indicated by the record number of exhibitors who have registered so far. Texworld Paris has become an unmissable event for the fashion sector,” said Michael Scherer, president, Messe Frankfurt France.

The Texworld Denim will gather 80 textile and clothing exhibitors who are experts in denim. Over 100 exhibitors are expected to be the part of the show for the very first time. This new segment will have a new trends forum – created by the artistic directors of the show; Louis Gerin and Gregory Lamaud – and a “social village” enlivened by a diverse program of meetings and presentations.

South Korea, Thailand, Pakistan and India will also offer pavilions with more than 20 exhibitors, accompanied by the national textile groups and associations. A series of lectures about the latest developments in the sector, news from exhibitors, catwalk shows and the Trends Forum will be held at Texworld Paris 18.