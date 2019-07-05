Texworld Paris: The exhibition for fabrics, trimmings and materials

“Fashion brands and luxury labels right through to ready-to-wear, not forgetting the capsule collections and young designers – all seem to have understood the incredible perspective that the 1000 exhibitors at Texworld Paris represent with the trends for materials and fabrics. A wealth of textile solutions from the four corners of the world to serve the industry and which can be found at a single entry point for the European market. This is an event on a scale that is conclusive for all prime contractors on the lookout for fabrics, trends and making the crucial contacts for designing collections” says Michael Scherpe, President of Messe Frankfurt France.

Ranges for sustainable sourcing on the themed itineraries

The trade fair has been showcasing ‘green’ and ethical fabrics for more than 10 years. In response to the expectations of the market, the environmentally friendly selection will be even bigger this year than in the past. This September, the Sustainable Sourcing circuit will group together an assortment of almost 80 suppliers who will be showing fabrics with GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard), Organic Exchange, Bluesign, SA8000 or WRAP certifications, as part of a very comprehensive choice of ranges and materials. Special signage has been planned in order to help visitors identify the extra environmental value offered by exhibitors, depending on whether it relates to eco-friendly or bio-based materials, environmentally friendly processes or certified social standards and fair trade, or all of these advantages together (eco-friendly materials and procedures plus social standards).

Once again this year, several themed itineraries will result in a better visitor experience for prime contractors and in improved effectiveness for their searches. The “Small Quantities” circuit includes over a hundred exhibitors who offer high-quality fabrics in quantities between 50 m and 100 m. Real added value for designers who are on the lookout for smaller lines or for capsule collections. The “Artisan” circuit introduced last February will be back with even more attractions and extended by a selection of companies representing the best traditional skills to be found. Exhibitors from all over the world will demonstrate their expertise in fields as varied as embroidery or brocade and hand-woven fabrics. This season’s circuit brings together some of the top international embroiderers, such as the Indian companies Indmoda, OE Exports, Pasari Textile and Murarka as well as Mastex from Thailand.

An essential material, indispensable for designers and never out of fashion: denim is the focus of the Texworld Denim show.

Texworld Denim Paris offers an expanded international range of denim textiles and denim clothing manufacturers. An inclusion that is much appreciated by prime contractors as an addition to the flagship trade fair Texworld Paris. The fifth session will be host to some 80 exhibitors in a clearly marked area, making easier for visitors to find suppliers for sourcing. The décor at the show has been revamped this year. There is a large area featuring wood surfaces that provides a congenial atmosphere.

Texworld Denim profits from the strength of “The Fairyland for Fashion”, which brings together over 1850 exhibitors from Messe Frankfurt France’s trade shows for fashion & textiles in one and the same place (Apparel Sourcing, Avantex, Leatherworld, Shawls&Scarves, Texworld et Texworld Denim Paris). With ranges from the raw material to the finished product, from sportswear to casual wear, the goal of Texworld Denim is to assemble in one place the entire denim selection offered at the Fairyland For Fashion shows.

“Texworld Denim brings together the best from the denim ranges at the Paris shows organised by Messe Frankfurt France. This venue fits in especially well with the agendas of our visitors who are on the lookout for additions to their collections. This approach has proved successful for our ever-faithful exhibitors who themselves confirmed they had seen visitors they see at no other event” adds Michael Scherpe, President of Messe Frankfurt France.

The event for the major players targeting all those buying denim

As in previous years, this key event for the denim sector also allows nonspecialist retail chains and designer labels to find inspiration for additions to their collections and to identify suppliers for materials, expertise or finished products. It is also the place where you will find all the major players in the sector who come from the large producer countries such as Bangladesh, China, India, Pakistan and Turkey. The Turkish firm of Atlas Denim, for example, or the Indian Bhaskar Industries, which has its own teams of designers to assist companies, will both be attending, as will the Bangladeshi giants Nice Denim Mills Ltd, a subsidiary of Zaber & Zubair, the Chinese Foshan Foison, and the Pakistani spinning and weaving mill Mekotex.