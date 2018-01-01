The Texworld USA winter series is set to feature exciting speaker lineup and trending industry topics including sustainability, spring /summer 2019 color and fabric trends presented by 2G2L, Trend Council and more. New Explore the Floor series to debut allowing attendees to intimately tour the show floor with industry experts.

Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA are pleased to announce the speaker line up and educational series topics for Winter 2018. Focusing on discussions around trending industry topics including sustainability, spring / summer 2019 color and fabric trends, the Texworld USA Winter 2018 Seminar Series promises to be as informative as ever.

“Lenzing Fibers continues to organize a compelling line-up of educational opportunities season after season. Attendees can look forward to topics that will keep them on the cusp of what is happening in our ever evolving industry – our seminars and Textile Talks are perfect for anyone no matter their level in the business, said Jennifer Bacon, Show Director, Messe Frankfurt North America.

Texworld USA’s trend showcase returns for Winter 2018 created by Texworld USA’s Art Directors Louis Gerin and Gregory Lamaud. This French duo brings their vision and impressive expertise regarding global trends for the upcoming season.

New to the show floor, Texworld USA has launched the “Explore the Floor” series featuring tours that allow attendees to walk the show floor with seasoned industry experts in an intimate setting. These tours will allow attendees to gain knowledge on different exhibitors that are relevant to what they need and be able to ask questions in an open format. Texworld USA is excited to offer all attendees 3 days of sourcing, networking and education AND complimentary access to 2 shows – all under one roof. Texworld USA January 2018 Seminar Series highlights include:

FASHION 101: HOW TO START A FASHION LINE

Mercedes Gonzalez, Founder and Director – Global Purchasing Companies

Back by popular demand, learn from this practical and insightful crash course on how business is really done. This workshop is geared towards helping the new fashion designer, production person, and even retailer who wants to start their own private label line. Find out how to learn your market, analyze your product, and start your brand the right way.

SUPPLY CHAIN TRACEABILITY & TRANSPARENCY + EXPLORE

Moderator: Jeff Wilson, Sr. Business Development Manager – Sustainability – NSF International

Edward Hertzman, Founder & CEO – Sourcing Journal

Dr. Leonardo Bonanni, Founder & CEO – Sourcemap

Megan Meiklejohn, Sustainable Materials & Transparency Manager – Eileen Fisher, Inc.

Join Sourcing Journal, Sourcemap, Eileen Fisher, Inc. and NSF International for an introduction on the process of chain of custody. Learn how this process works today, why there are challenges, and the cost. What solutions lie ahead for improvements in credibility, integrity and efficiencies?

SPRING/SUMMER 19 TRENDS FOR WOMEN’S & JUNIOR MARKETS PRESENTED BY TREND COUNCIL

Nicole Rodill, Founder & Creative Director – Trend Council

Join Trend Council Founder and Creative Director, Nicole Rodill, for a discussion on the most important colors, patterns and materials of the season for women’s and junior markets.

THE IMPORTANCE OF A CIRCULAR ECONOMY FOR THE FUTURE OF FASHION

Moderator: Arthur Friedman, Senior Editor – Sourcing Journal

Tricia Carey, Director of Global Business Development, Denim – Lenzing Fibers, Inc.

Celeste Lilore, Director of Industry Engagement – Textile Exchange

Jessica Schreiber, Founder – FabScrap

Noor Zakka, Founder – Noorism

80% of the clothing we throw away ends up in landfills. An estimated 50 million tons of apparel are thrown away every year. What are the ways your company can bring value making the transition to circular economy? What are the economic opportunities with less material and energy consumption?

All Texworld USA Seminar Series sessions are complimentary for all registered Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA show goers. Seating is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Texworld USA’s Textile Talks return once again for winter 2018, featuring a series of intimate discussions suitable for all levels in the industry. Discussions will feature various topics relevant to the textile industry on the show floor. Texworld USA January 2018 Textile Talks Series Include:

MEET THE ‘GOUROU DE LA MODE’ @ 2G@L PRESENTING THEIR “INFINITE” SPRING/SUMMER 2019 TREND PRESENTATION

Louis Gerin, Gregory Lamaud, Art Directors, Messe Frankfurt – 2G2L

Sit in a chat with Louis Gerin and Gregory Lamud, Texworld USA Art Directors and consultants for 2G2L. Take a deep dive with us as we learn more about what inspires them in fashion and life; what’s ahead for 2019/20 trends?

HOW TO DESIGN YOUR INCREDIBLY DETAILED CUSTOMER PROFILE TO BUILD RELATIONSHIPS + MAKE MORE SALES

Nicole Giordano, Founder – StartUp FASHION

Join StartUp FASHION for a discussion on how to do market research and get specific about the lifestyle of your customer, discuss what a customer profile looks like, and how to use your customer profile to build customer relationships and how that converts to sales.

PRATT BROOKLYN FASHION + DESIGN ACCELERATOR’S TEK TILES PROJECT

Deberah Johnson, Executive Director – Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator

The TEK-TILES® project is a two-year investigation in advanced apparel manufacturing. Its purpose is to create a taxonomy of manufacturing methods that will speed the cycle of innovation and the development of garments that support health and wellbeing, improve worker safety and performance and examine culture through fashion. Imagine an exercise glove for a stroke survivor that “talks” virtually to his physical therapist, and a shoe insert that predicts a foot ulcer well ahead of time for a woman with diabetes, or a hotel housekeeping uniform that ensures proper rest over the course of a work-shift and prevents back injuries. The BF+DA has begun to explore these potentials for human application and established new production processes to accommodate the constraints of each material. In collaboration with the BF+DA’s LAB, the TEKTILES ® project will continue to explore the opportunities for social impact as well as the sustainability in the supply chain and design of smart garments and wearable technology.

SUSTAINABILITY AND TRANSPARENCY IN APPAREL WITH MEGAN MEIKLEJOHN OF EILEEN FISHER

Megan Meiklejohn, Sustainable Materials & Transparency Manager – Eileen Fisher

Meet Megan Meiklejohn, Sustainable and Transparency Manager for Eileen Fisher, and learn more about their goals, steps towards transparency, and important tips for sourcing sustainable.

The Texworld USA Textile Talks are open to all registered Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA attendees. Seating is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Texworld USA’s “Explore the Floor” series makes its debut for Winter 2018 featuring guided tours lead by industry experts, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn about different companies and what they offer as well as be a part of an open format perfect for questions.

Texworld USA Textile Talks allow attendees to be involved in discussions relevant to the Textile Industry on the show floor. Texworld USA January 2018 New! Explore the Floor Series Include:

MEET THE ‘GOUROU DE LA MODE’ @2G2L | INFINITE SPRING/SUMMER 2019 TRENDS

Join Texworld USA Art Directors, Louis Gerin and Gregory Lamaud for an intimate guided tour in the Texworld USA Showcase area in Hall D to learn and discuss their vision for spring/summer 2019 trends.

SUPPLY CHAIN TRACEABILITY & TRANSPARENCY

Explore the Floor with Jeff Wilson, Sr. Business Development Manager of NSF International, as he highlights exhibitors focusing on sustainability.

TEK-TILES PRESENTATION

Join Tek-Tiles for an exclusive guided tour with Deberah Johnson, Executive Director of BF+DA, where attendees will have the opportunity to tour the Tek-Tiles exhibitor on the show floor.

THE IMPORTANCE OF CIRCULAR ECONOMY FOR THE FUTURE OF FASHION

Join Arthur Friedman, Senior Editor of Sourcing Journal Media, LLC, on a guided tour highlighting Elite Exhibitors who have sustainable business practices and products – all on the Texworld USA show floor.

For more information about the Texworld USA Seminar Series, Texworld USA Textile Talks or Explore the Floor series, please visit www.texworldusa.com

Press contact:

Messe Frankfurt

Chantelle Fandino

Tel: 770 984 8016 ext. 2417

Email: Chantelle.Fandino@usa.messefrankfurt.com