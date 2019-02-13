The 10 Startups shaking the Composites Industry at JEC World 2019

After the success of the two first editions, JEC World organizes the third edition of Startup Booster, the leading startup competition in Composites, where ten startups will present their innovation in front of a jury of experts.

JEC Group launched Startup Booster programme in 2017 to get closer to the startup world, to attract the new generation of composites entrepreneurs and put them at the forefront of the industry.

The program gives the floor to 10 startups, each of them having five minutes to present their innovation, on March 12, 2019, from 10.30 AM in Agora Stage (Hall 5) in front of a jury of experts from the composites industry.

These 10 startups will be also showcasing within the Startup Booster Village, during the three days, and will benefit from a dedicated program, including workshops with Startup Booster Main Innovation partners’ Airbus & Daimler, and Innovation partner’s Altair.

Dr. Karl-Heinz FUELLER, responsible for material innovations and BIW concept development, Daimler AG. said, “Daimler being one of the main Innovation Partner of the Startup Booster, we are looking for innovations, in particular sustainable technologies and processes.”

Mr Jelle BLOEMHOF, Head of Manufacturing Technologies of Composite at Airbus said, “As a main Innovation Partner of the Startup Booster competition we get fantastic direct engagement with the innovators who are defining solutions for the future.”

Members of the 2019 jury:

– Jelle BLOEMHOF, Head of Manufacturing Technologies of Composite, Airbus

– Karl-Heinz FUELLER, Responsible for material innovations and BIW concept development, Daimler AG

– Jeffrey WOLLSCHLAGER, Senior Director – Composites Technology, Altair Engineering

– Renaud POULARD, Partner, Omnes Capital

– Raphael SURUN, Head of Composites Department, Beneteau Group

The 2019 Startup Booster Finalists are as follows:

1. Biprocel (Spain)

2. Lingrove (USA)

3. UBQ Materials (Israel)

4. AirGo (Singapore)

5. AEON-T (Spain)

6. Arevo (USA)

7. Lavoisier Composites (France)

8. Mantis Composites (USA)

9. cellEQ (Germany)

10. Woodoo (France)