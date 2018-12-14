The Fairyland for Fashion: trade shows for professionals from the fashion sectors

This is the banner under which the twice-yearly Paris trade fairs held by Messe Frankfurt France at the Le Bourget exhibition centre are grouped. They are dedicated to materials, clothing production and forward planning for textiles, clothing and accessories.

The upcoming shows Apparel Sourcing, Avantex, Leatherworld, Shawls&Scarves, Texworld and Texworld Denim Paris shows, can be participated between 11 and 14 February 2019 in Paris Le Bourget.

Mr Michael Scherpe, President of Messe Frankfurt France says, “These shows have established themselves as an absolute must for anyone involved in designing collections of clothing and accessories: heads of innovation and research, production managers, buyers of fabrics and finished products, designers and consultants.”

The Fairyland for Fashion means:

– Four days of discoveries and business thanks to the expertise and skills of over 1800 exhibitors, producers from every continent, who will on average be meeting with over 14,000 principals.

– An un-miss able event where you can see and handle the fabric collections, form an opinion of manufacturing skills, discover the latest innovations and trends, get your fill of information, learn from strategic studies and share experience.

– The added value provided by Messe Frankfurt France: lectures and round-table discussions, catwalks, specific itineraries for fabrics “Small Quantities”, “Sustainable Sourcing” and “Handmade”.

In short, come away with all you need to work in confidence on future projects relating to textile materials, clothing production and innovation for brands, from ready-to-wear through to haute couture, accessories, shops and independent designers.

Apparel Sourcing Paris, the biggest trade fair in Europe for sourcing comprising on average 600 clothing manufacturers from all over the world. From basics to high-end, the offer covers the whole range of ready-to-wear for women, men and children, grouped by area of expertise in fashion clothing: knitwear, dressmaking, tailoring, sportswear, evening wear, made-to-measure, lingerie and swimwear, workwear, textile accessories etc. 600 exhibitors from 17 countries in September 2018.

Avantex Paris is the first international trade fair dedicated to technological innovation and sustainable development in the fashion industries. It brings together companies, from the design phase through to retail, whose approach is to offer effective solutions for encouraging and shaping tomorrow’s fashion. Far more than just an exhibition, it is a real network bringing together the brands, industries and research that share a similar determination to integrate fashion and technologies for the future and to explore the challenges and prospects for tomorrow’s markets in a series of highly regarded lectures. 38 exhibitors from 9 countries in September 2018.

Leatherworld Paris is the trade fair dedicated to flexible materials used in particular in certain branches of fashion such as leather goods, footwear, gloves and fur items. A vast range of fashion articles and accessories made of leather, fur and related materials that attest to a wealth of technical skills. In this domain, the finished product is certainly not overshadowed and stands its own among the other offers at the trade show, which is now attracting a growing number of retailers, in addition to buyers of fabrics or manufactured products. 58 exhibitors from 7 countries in September 2018.

Shawls&Scarves Paris is the only international trade fair dedicated solely to scarves and shawls. You will also find headscarves, wraps, capes, ponchos, etc. They come in every material: cashmere, wool, silk, cotton, linen, bamboo etc., from entry level to very high end, both woven and knits. These accessories are available in an infinite variety thanks to the skills of companies from every corner of the globe! 33 exhibitors from 17 countries in September 2018.

Texworld Paris has for decades remained the trade fair for fabrics and trimmings for the global fashion industry. Twice a year, it hosts one thousand exhibitors. An essential event for the manufacturers of all textiles, the trade fair showcases the great diversity of products, from the most basic to the most creative, from the most profitable to consummate quality, made using an enormous variety of materials and techniques. A remarkable aid for those who are involved in making fashion. 1041 exhibitors from 27 countries in September 2018.

Texworld Denim Paris offers a comprehensive denim range comprising fabrics, clothing production and finished products, in one place and in an unconventional way. An enduring fixture in our wardrobes, denim is increasingly becoming an essential material for every collection, whatever the season, for men, women and children. 59 exhibitors from 6 countries in September 2018.