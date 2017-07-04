The first bio-based car on tour

TU/Ecomotive – a student team at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands – has worked with Leuven, Belgium-based EconCore to create the lightweight chassis of Lina, billed as the world’s first car made from a combination of bio-based composites and bio-plastics.

The bio-based composite is made from flax and is said to have a strength/weight ratio similar to that of glass fibre. EconCore’s technology for the cost-effective, continuous production of thermoplastic honeycomb materials contributed the bio-plastic honeycomb based on Nature Works PLA. The PLA 100% biodegradable resin core is placed in-between two flax fibre composite sheets to provide a sandwich panel effect with high stiffness and strength at minimal weight.