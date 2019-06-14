The K-fabric revolution process comes to life, an innovative textile production process designed by the lonati group

June 2019 – The Lonati Group, a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of circular hosiery machines, has recently launched an absolutely innovative solution on the market that opens up new and so-far unthinkable horizons to all designers: the K-Fabric Revolution Process.

The K-Fabric Revolution Process is a further development of the Lonati Group’s technology in circular knitting machines. It transforms a circular fabric into a linear fabric, with clear advantages for Lonati customers in both fabric quality and cost-effective terms.

The K-Fabric Revolution Process meets the market requirements for increasingly shorter manufacturing times, by optimizing the production chain – from design to manufacture, including prototyping and sampling – thus making it possible to create new potentially revolutionary materials that can exploit seamless production flexibility at all levels, including the high-end of the market.

The fabric produced using this new process ensures so-far unthinkable gauges and, more importantly, a natural bi-stretch effect without adding spandex or elastane, in addition to quick-and-easy creation of jacquard patterns of any size, complexity and placement. Last but not least, the K-Fabric Revolution Process makes it possible to obtain an easy mix of fibres and rapid manufacture of economically sustainable small batches of fabric that can be easily subcontracted.

The possibility of transforming circular fabric into linear fabric makes the K-Fabric Revolution Process a new production paradigm par excellence, in order to efficiently meet both the expected increase in production demand in the high-end market segment and also changes in the supply chain models and the search for new materials.