The LYCRA Company opens Advanced Textile Innovation Center in China

New research & development lab demonstrates strong commitment to continuous innovation

The LYCRA Company, a leading provider of fiber and technology solutions for the global apparel and personal care industries, officially opened its new Advanced Textile Innovation Center (ATIC) in Nanhai, China. The new 4,500-square-meter Research & Development (R&D) laboratory, which is the company’s fourth, represents a significant increase in the U.S.-based firm’s global R&D capabilities.

Scientists at the R&D center will help mills, brands and retailers throughout Asia, as well as Western-based companies with local sourcing offices, create innovative fabrics and garments using The LYCRA Company’s branded textile solutions, which include LYCRA® fiber, LYCRA HyFit® fiber, COOLMAX® fiber and THERMOLITE® fiber. The research team will also engage with customers in opportunity identification, as well as the development and commercialization of new polymer, fiber and textile technologies.

“Developing groundbreaking innovations and creating new garment categories are part of our company’s heritage and critical to our success going forward,” said Bob Kirkwood, chief technology officer. “Our investment in ATIC not only enhances our global R&D capabilities, but also demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers based in Asia.”

ATIC is fully equipped with commercial equipment to simulate real world manufacturing processes including knitting, weaving, dyeing and finishing. This will enable The LYCRA Company to deliver unmatched technical support to its customers, ensuring consistent product quality and helping to reduce risk. In addition, the lab has garment engineering, fabric certification and analytical testing tools to help customers achieve desired performance attributes for their fabrics or garments.

As part of the company’s Virtual Lab network, ATIC researchers will be able to collaborate seamlessly with colleagues in labs located across the globe to develop world-class innovations and apply best practices.

“By integrating science with apparel market research, ATIC staff will help guide the development and commercialization of innovative garment solutions designed to meet global apparel market needs,” said Julien Born, president, Apparel. “Co-locating ATIC and our South China sales office, will enable tighter integration between R&D and our commercial team and help our customers accelerate speed-to-market.”

The LYCRA Company, formerly INVISTA’s Apparel & Advanced Textiles business, has operated as an independent subsidiary of Shandong Ruyi since January 31. The company has retained its leadership team, and with the support of its primary shareholder, now has the ability to take The LYCRA Company to new heights.