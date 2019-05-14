The new software version release is making its worldwide debut at Texprocess

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII) has released the newest version of the EFI™ Optitex® 2D/3D CAD platform, creating a more powerful end-to-end digital solution. The new software version delivers key enhancements to Optitex’s industry-leading end-to-end solution capabilities for fashion, apparel and textile, including a new and innovative Print & Cut solution that enables printing of all garment patterns on a single roll.

Said Amir Lehr, general manager, EFI Optitex. “As on-demand manufacturing of fashion and apparel continues to gain traction around the world, this new release offers the necessary efficiencies required to meet market requirements for faster time to market, accuracy, customisation and personalisation, as well as profitable and timely production of small mixed orders.”

EFI Optitex solutions support the fashion industry’s rapid development pace and consumer demand in the digital and mobile-driven “see now, buy now” era. The technology addresses retailers’ and brands’urgent need to bring new products to market faster than ever before.

The new Optitex version’s industry-changing Print & Cut solution for complete garment printing on a single roll enables significant savings in fabric roll inventory, with typically 15%-40% greater efficiency compared to traditional methods.

Additional capabilities in the new Optitex release include:

Advanced automation tools including true-to-life fabric simulation, cross-size simulation and multi-colourway-multi-angle rendering

Power tools that simplify complex stitching and grading, including designs for bags and pockets

A gusset creation tool that simplifies definition of complex gusset shapes for bags, jackets, coats, pants and more

A rich library of more than 150 commonly-used fabrics and support for a new licensing mechanism for the Alvanon all-in-one avatar editor

Automation of routine tasks such as rendered image creation, and simulation of sized garments, avatars and poses.