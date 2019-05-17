The way into the future: Truetzschler’s new Customer and Technology Center for nonwovens

The way into the future: Truetzschler’s new Customer and Technology Center for...

Egelsbach (near Frankfurt /Main) to push the technological innovations of nonwoven products as well as the related manufacturing processes.

The family-owned company was established in 1888 and is one of the world wide leading manufacturers of textile machinery today. The key factors for the success of Truetzschler Group are sustainable technological innovation, the quality of its machines and its strong customer orientation. Thus, the investment in the new nonwovens customer and technology center is the logical consequence to further develop the solid status of today to technology and quality leadership in this segment

The technology center presents two complete production lines: an inline carding line with thermobonding and spunlacing equipment and a spunlace-crosslapper line in an industrial working width. Both lines feature a wide range of possible variations and options to realise innovative end products

By opening their new customer and technology center, Truetzschler invite all customers to jointly design the “way into the future”.