The TMAP (Towel Manufacturer Association Pakistan) appreciates the joint efforts of Senate Standing Committee on Textile Industry especially of Senator Mohsin Aziz and Senator Nihal Hashmi for introducing the meeting of exporters from textile industry with Governor of state bank of Pakistan and that of other financial institution and the DFI to talk about the issues of textile industry and the possible solutions to these issues.

The main focus of the meeting was on the fading exports of the textile industry which are going int eh downward direction since a long time. The stakeholders from textile industry brought into light the issues of the issue of the industry with a specific reference to the non-functional loans and the renewal of the fading industry. It was that there are a number of potential exporters who, if supported can deal with the revival of industry in a better way.

TMAP delegation also presented the working paper to the governor based on 9 major points that deal with the revival of Pakistani textile industry. These points also assure the governor: “if our proposals are given due weight age, we can assure that our country’s exports will Increase manifold which will ultimately help the exporters to come out from the crises which they are facing since long as well as it will help the government in increasing foreign reserves which is badly needed for the country.” It will be highly helpful in reducing the deficit of trades in the country and will also ease the issue of unemployment which lead to a rise in the crime in industry.