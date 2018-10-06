TMAS members set to showcase the latest innovations in Swedish machinery

The highly inspiring, exciting platform for the world to view the latest technological developments, ITMA Asia + CITME is happening in Shanghai, China. TMAS member companies are at the forefront of automation and innovative production processes, they look forward to working closely with Chinese customers on this exciting journey towards next-generation solutions.

IRO (H3 C01) will be displaying their wide range of yarn feeding equipment, that are optimized to meet the demands of advanced modern weaving machinery.

Eltex (H3 C10) will have their new Eltex EyETM Yarn Tension Monitoring System on display. The system monitors the yarn tension on all positions in real-time and you are able to immediately detect any fault position.

Eton Systems (HS B14) will show their unique concept for material handling, developed to create efficiency, increase production and full traceability.

ES Automatex (H5 D04) deliver high performance automated systems with high reliability, designed to meet specific customer requests.

TMAS member companies who are participating at ITMA Asia + CITME 2018, include: Eltex of Sweden AB, ES Automatex Solution AB, Eton Systems AB, IRO AB.