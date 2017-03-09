TMI introduces new versions of its digital Thickness Testers

Machines Inc. (TMI), an industrial physics company, has released new versions of its affordable digital micrometer series for accurately testing thickness of very thin materials, such as plastic films, paper, nonwoven, textiles, board and battery separators.

TMI’s thickness tester line have long been acknowledged as the industry leading instruments for measuring the thickness or calliper of a variety of sheet-like materials. Almost any material including paper, natural or synthetic fabrics, leathers, metals, plastics and rubber can be measured with precision and ease, according to the manufacturer.

The new enhancements apply to two TMI models, the 49-86 and 49-87, and include advanced diagnostics and reporting functions, including:

• Capability of measuring and storing multiple readings, providing a cross machine profile

• Ability to save up to 100 readings during a continuous measurement

• Test summary screen displays high, low, average and standard deviation for every series